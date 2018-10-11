BREAKING: 'Very dangerous storm' headed for region

"A VERY dangerous thunderstorm" is tracking towards the Wide Bay, the weather bureau has warned.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued the warning just before 1.30pm today as the storm south-east of Murgon continued its track northeast towards Gympie.

Locations which may be affected include Hervey Bay, Maryborough, Rainbow Beach and Tiaro.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of the Wide Bay region. BOM

Another dangerous thunderstorm north-east of Chinchilla is expected to continue intensifying as it moves towards Proston and Biggenden.

Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce destructive winds and very large hailstones over the next several hours in parts of the Wide Bay and Burnett and Darling Downs and Granite Belt districts.

Tennis ball size hail (up to 7cm) was reported at Kumbia around midday.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises people to move cars from under cover or away from trees and secure loose outdoor items.

People should seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees and avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

Emergency services urge residents to beware of fallen trees and powerlines and for emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next update is due to be issued by 4.30pm.