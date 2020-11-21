Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been injured in a vicious dog attack at the Capricorn Coast.
A man has been injured in a vicious dog attack at the Capricorn Coast.
Breaking

BREAKING: Vicious stray dog attacks man at Cap Coast

kaitlyn smith
21st Nov 2020 3:04 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN has sustained deep lacerations during a vicious dog attack at the Capricorn Coast.

It is understood he attempted to break up a dog fight at Short St, Emu Park just before 3pm.

It is then the man was reportedly set upon by the animal, believed to be a stray.

He reportedly sustained significant injuries to both his hands and arms during the incident.

It is unknown whether the dog was attacking the man's pet.

Paramedics are currently en route.

More to come.

dog attack emu park dog fighting editors picks qas rockhampton
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Most popular degrees as grads look to future

        Premium Content REVEALED: Most popular degrees as grads look to future

        Education Data from early university offers has shown a major shift in the most popular undergraduate courses on offer, with one study area seeing a large decline.

        The behind the scenes heroes of UQ’s COVID vaccine effort

        Premium Content The behind the scenes heroes of UQ’s COVID vaccine effort

        Health Meet the hidden heroes in race to find COVID-19 vaccine effort

        IN PHOTOS: Fraser Coast police awards

        Premium Content IN PHOTOS: Fraser Coast police awards

        News Police recognised for their service to the community.

        Four formals in one night across the Coast

        Premium Content Four formals in one night across the Coast

        News The biggest school in the region was among them