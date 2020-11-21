BREAKING: Vicious stray dog attacks man at Cap Coast

A man has been injured in a vicious dog attack at the Capricorn Coast.

A MAN has sustained deep lacerations during a vicious dog attack at the Capricorn Coast.

It is understood he attempted to break up a dog fight at Short St, Emu Park just before 3pm.

It is then the man was reportedly set upon by the animal, believed to be a stray.

He reportedly sustained significant injuries to both his hands and arms during the incident.

It is unknown whether the dog was attacking the man's pet.

Paramedics are currently en route.

