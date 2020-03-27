Menu
BREAKING: Virus alert for second flight into Hervey Bay

Carlie Walker
by
27th Mar 2020 8:36 PM

A SECOND flight into Hervey Bay is being investigated by health authorities after it was found one of the passengers was infected with coronavirus.

The alert for the flight between Sydney and Hervey Bay was shared to Queensland Health's website.

Contact tracing is currently underway for anyone who may have come into contact with the person.

The passenger flew into Hervey Bay on March 20 on a Virgin Airlines plane.

The flight number was VA1555.

Earlier today it was revealed an infected passenger had flown into Hervey Bay from Brisbane on a Qantas flight on March 18.

The flight number was QF2378.

Contact tracing is also underway for that flight.

Tonight the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service revealed the 16 cases of coronavirus confirmed in the Wide Bay were split between the Bundaberg and Hervey Bay areas.

"The community can rest assured that contact tracing is underway, which means we are directly contacting people deemed to be at risk," the post read.

