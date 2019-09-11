BREAKING: Wanted man arrested over alleged serious assault

A MAN wanted in relation to a serious assault was allegedly found hiding in a Hervey Bay home on Wednesday.

Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Harbison said police had been searching for the man for about a week after the incident in Urangan St which left a 45 year old man in a critical condition on September 4.

The 32-year-old accused will appear before Hervey Bay Magistrates Court charged with grievous bodily harm on Thursday.

Det Snr Sgt Harbison said the alleged offender had been well aware that police were searching for him before his arrest.

He said a member of the public had reported the man's location before police tracked him to a nearby property where he was found and taken into custody without incident.

"The arrest today is a result of good police work," he said.

Det Snr Sgt Harbison said the victim and the alleged offender were known to each other socially.

He said the victim remained in a critical condition in Brisbane Royal and Womens Hospital.

He has not regained consciousness since the assault.

Det Snr Sgt Harbison said it was believed there had been a verbal argument inside a Torquay dwelling before the alleged assault.

He said a weapon had not been used in the alleged attack