UPDATE: Power lost as storm hits Fraser Coast

6PM: Thousands of Fraser Coast homes have been left powerless after a storm swept the region on Wednesday afternoon.

More than 1130 homes have been affected in Burrum, Howard, Nikenbah, Torbanlesa, Pacific and Burgowan are without power.

Parts of Tiaro, Owanyilla, Tallagalla, Bauple, Mungar and Glenwood have also been affected by the outage, with 746 homes without power.

Another unplanned outage has stopped power supply to 2000 further homes at Theebine, Gunalda, and Brooweena.

5.30PM: Hundreds of homes have been left without power after a storm hit the Fraser Coast.

According to the Ergon Energy website, the loss of supply is due to damage requiring emergency repairs.

Fault finding is currently in progress.

EARLIER: Damaging winds and hail stones could hit the region as wild weather was predicted for the Fraser Coast.

A weather warning has been issued by the Bureau of Meteorology for the Wide Bay region. including the Fraser Coast.

Damaging winds, heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and large hail storm could affect the region.