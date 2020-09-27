BREAKING: Water bombers brought in to battle fire

WATER BOMBING aircraft is being brought in to help fight a fire burning at Woocoo, near Maryborough.

Sixteen firefighting vehicles are currently at the scene of the blaze, which started burning about 1.34pm on Saturday.

Two more are en route to the scene.

Crews have been fighting the blaze overnight and today bulldozers and aircraft will be brought in to help contain the fire, which broke out along Glenbar Rd.

No property is currently under threat, but smoke is affecting the area.

Residents are being urged to keep windows and doors closed and keep medications nearby if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Motorists are also being told to drive with caution in the area.

Residents should dial triple-0 if they feel their property is under threat.