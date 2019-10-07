BREAKING: Water-bombers called in to fight Fraser Coast fire

Emergency service crews are fighting at large bushfire at Cherwell, near Howard.

WATER-BOMBING operations are set to be carried out as a bushfire rages at Cherwell, near Howard.

The fire is burning near the Bruce Highway, Barretts Road and Pig Creek and there are currently 18 vehicles on scene with three on the way.

The blaze started about 1pm.

The fire is travelling in a westerly direction.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

The water-bombing efforts are being carried out to contain the fire.

Properties are not under direct threat at this time.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.