BREAKING: Weather cancels M'boro speedway meeting

Jessica Lamb
by
29th Mar 2019 5:19 PM

SPEEDWAY: Tonight's iconic V8 Sprint Car Dash 4 Cash meeting at Maryborough Speedway has been postponed because of the downpour of rain forecast across the weekend.

President Wayne Moller told the Chronicle the biggest race event of the year for the region had been pushed back to the backup date, June 4.

"Look it is a huge financial blow for the club because we have already paid for everything but we needed to make the call because we have people travelling from as far as Sydney for this event,” he said.

"We've already had a bit of rain and it is just forecast to be worse.

"We will re-run the whole race meeting on June 4 including the sprint cars.

"When it rains badly, not only does it make the track dangerous, you struggle to get the cars out there because of the mud. This is speedway not mud racing.

"We thank everyone for their understanding and our supporters.”

