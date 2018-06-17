Menu
UPDATE: Rainbow Beach whale 'may be confused' say surfers

by Donna Jones AND Arthur Gorrie
17th Jun 2018 4:40 PM

UPDATE:  Surfers believe a whale that was thought to be caught in shark nets is not actually entangled, just confused by the presence of the net.  They spoke with Gympie Times reporter Arthur Gorrie at Rainbow Beach.

EARLIER:

A WHALE has become stranded in shark nets of Rainbow Beach main beach.

Marine rescue have been contacted and are en-route, but the whale, visible from the beach and the surf-lifesaver's tower, seems to have become entangled in nets designed to keep swimmers safe from sharks.

 

The view of a whale tangled in shark nets off Rainbow Beach.
The view of a whale tangled in shark nets off Rainbow Beach. Contributed

A witness said he saw the whale around 4.10pm come out of the water a little but then it appeared to stop and is now not moving. He said he knows it is still alive because every so often it emits a spout from its blowhole.

The witness speculated that the whale had been swimming inside the nets close to the beach but became entangled when it tried to return to deeper waters.

A close up of the whale.
A close up of the whale. Contributed

The witness also said a number of surfers were also in the vicinity but he said he was not sure if they would be able to attempt a rescue.

Whales migrate past Rainbow Beach every year between June and November.

