The former CEO of Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service Adrian Pennington.
The former CEO of Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service Adrian Pennington.
BREAKING: Wide Bay Hospital boss sacked

Carlie Walker
by
30th Sep 2019 4:18 PM
THE head of hospitals and public health in the Wide Bay has been sacked, effective immediately.

A statement from the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Board said the members wished to advise that the contract of Adrian Pennington as the Chief Executive of Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service had been terminated.

The Chronicle understands he was escorted out of the building about 12.30pm following a meeting of the board's executive.

Debbie Carroll, Executive Director of the Bundaberg Hospital Redevelopment, will assume the role of Acting Chief Executive until further notice.

The Board also emphasised its ongoing commitment to deliver the best possible health care to the Wide Bay community.

The Board was unable to make further comment at this time.

More to come.

