BREAKING: Wild weather, hail stones to hit Coast

Severe Thunderstorm warning has been issued for damaging winds, heavy rainfall and large hailstones for people in Wide Bay. BOM

WEATHER forecasters have issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Fraser Coast for damaging winds, heavy rainfall and large hailstones.

Maryborough, Hervey Bay and Fraser Island are in the firing line for for the next few hours with residents told to expect potential flash flooding.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Gabriel Branescu said the storm, which had developed to the north of the Wide Bay, was pushing towards Hervey Bay.

"It is expected to arrive in the area in the next 30 to 45 minutes," he said.

"The storm has a decent signature and we can expect large hail stones around 4-5 cms.

"There will be intensive rainfall and generally we are seeing 30-50mls fall in the storm affected areas this afternoon."

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises the public to move cars under cover or away from trees and secure loose outdoor items.

People should never drive, walk or ride through flood waters and seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Residents are advised to avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm and beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

Other locations which may be affected include Bundaberg, Blackwater, Taroom, Monto, Rolleston, Baralaba, Gin Gin and Rainbow Beach.

The next warning is due to be issued by 8:15 pm.