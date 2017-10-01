BREAKING: Woman bitten by dog on Fraser Coast

A WOMAN has been bitten by a dog at River Heads.
Paramedics are currently at the scene assisting the woman, who is aged in her 50s.
A spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Media said the woman was bitten on the arm.
More information to come.
