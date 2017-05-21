UPDATE: Bay woman exited moving car before she was hit

UPDATE 10.10AM: POLICE believe a 32-year-old woman who was critically injured in a crash on Gilston Rd exited a moving car before being run over.

Roundabout on Gilston Rd and Rosedale Drive at Wondunna where a woman was allegedly run over by a car. The offending vehicle is towed from the scene. Alistair Brightman

Initial investigations indicate about 5.30am, the woman was a passenger in a car that was travelling west on Gilston Rd towards the roundabout with Rosedale St.

Police report the woman was run over by the same car she had exited, while it was still moving.

The woman suffered serious spinal and head injuries and was transported to the Hervey Bay Hospital in a critical condition.

A 41-year-old man who was driving the car is helping police with their inquiries.

The pair, who are known to each other, are both from the Hervey Bay area.

EARLIER: A WOMAN is in a critical condition after a serious traffic crash on Gilston Rd, Wondunna, on Sunday morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 5.30am, to reports of a woman who had been hit by a car.

A car is towed from a serious traffic crash in Wondunna, Hervey Bay. Eliza Wheeler

A witness of the incident performed CPR on the woman before paramedics arrived.

The paramedics were able to revive the woman, and she was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital in a critical condition.

Forensic Crash Unit and Scenes of Crime are investigating.

More to come.