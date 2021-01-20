Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crews are on scene at Callemondah after a woman fell into a one metre deep hole. Picture: Heidi Petith
Crews are on scene at Callemondah after a woman fell into a one metre deep hole. Picture: Heidi Petith
Breaking

Woman hospitalised after falling in hole at CQ Uni

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
20th Jan 2021 9:28 AM | Updated: 9:57 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 9.56AM:

A woman was taken to hospital after falling in a hole at Callemondah on Wednesday morning. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said crews were called to Bryan Jordan Dr at 9.01am. 

It is believed the woman fell into a one metre deep hole at CQUniversity Gladstone Marina. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a patient was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition. 

INITIAL 9.20AM:

Paramedics are on scene at Callemondah after a woman fell into a hole on Wednesday morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said crews were called to Bryan Jordan Dr about 9am.

It is believed the woman fell into a hole at CQUniversity Gladstone Marina.

The QAS spokesman said a woman in her 30s sustained a minor ankle injury after falling into a one metre deep hole.

More to come.

cquniversity gladstone qas ambulance
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman throws punches, rips victim’s shirt in bottle-o fight

        Premium Content Woman throws punches, rips victim’s shirt in bottle-o fight

        News “It created a very embarrassing scene for the victim in addition to the injuries she sustained.”

        GET INVOLVED: Seven local clubs you can join this year

        Premium Content GET INVOLVED: Seven local clubs you can join this year

        News Whether it’s meeting like-minded people, improving skills or getting onto the...

        Best of Fraser Coast: Nominate the Best Cafe now

        Best of Fraser Coast: Nominate the Best Cafe now

        Lifestyle Who makes the best coffee or breakfast in Fraser Coast? Nominations are now open to...

        METH STASH: Police find drugs in man’s underwear

        Premium Content METH STASH: Police find drugs in man’s underwear

        News The man was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped by police