Two people have been taken to hospital after car crashes in Torquay.
News

BREAKING: Woman hit on Torquay pedestrian crossing

Jessica Lamb
by
25th Jan 2019 9:07 AM

A WOMAN in her 30s has been taken to hospital after she was hit by a car on a pedestrian crossing on the Hervey Bay Esplanade.

Paramedics attended the scene near Bideford St at 6.30am this morning and assessed the woman for head injuries and abrasions.

The patient was transported to Hervey Bay Hospital.

A 49-year-old Craignish man who told police "the sun was in his eyes" at the time of the crash was issued with a traffic infringement notice for failing to give way to a pedestrian.

At 9.17pm yesterday, ambulance crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on Torquay Tce.

One patient was transported in a stable condition to Hervey Bay Hospital.

car crash fccrime fraser coast hervey bay hervey bay hospital pedestrian crossing torquay
Fraser Coast Chronicle

