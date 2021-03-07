Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Two-vehicles have collided at Silkstone. Pic: file photo
Two-vehicles have collided at Silkstone. Pic: file photo
Breaking

BREAKING: Woman hurt after two-vehicle crash at Silkstone

kaitlyn smith
7th Mar 2021 2:47 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

EMERGENCY crews are currently attending a two-vehicle collision at Silkstone.

The incident took place on Russell St, near Auld St, about 2pm.

The residential area is reportedly experiencing increased traffic due to nearby road closures amid ongoing roadworks.

RELATED: Months-long works prompt closure of major road

A woman believed to be in her 70s is being assessed by paramedics.

She has reportedly sustained minor lacerations to her legs and neck.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman was unable to confirm whether the driver of the second vehicle had been injured.

Police and firefighters are also in attendance.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area if possible.

More Stories

russell st silkstone two-vehicle crash
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gathering to keep Fraser Coast looking beautiful

        Premium Content Gathering to keep Fraser Coast looking beautiful

        Council News People across the region have taken part in Clean Up Australia Day

        Special way the community is celebrating Edith’s 100th

        Premium Content Special way the community is celebrating Edith’s 100th

        News The Fraser Coast’s newest centenarian has been honoured with a tree planted for her...

        SHOCK TREND: ‘Wrong sex’ bubs aborted

        Premium Content SHOCK TREND: ‘Wrong sex’ bubs aborted

        Parenting Qld parents are aborting babies that are not their preferred gender

        UPDATE: Man thrown over handlebars in Fraser Island crash

        Premium Content UPDATE: Man thrown over handlebars in Fraser Island crash

        Breaking The motorcycle rider was airlifted off the island