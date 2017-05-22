BREAKING: Woman pushed to ground and robbed in Bay

25°
Annie Perets
| 22nd May 2017 11:13 AM Updated: 11:54 AM

POLICE are hunting for a brazen thief who pushed a woman to the ground and fled with her bag.

The woman was walking down Freshwater St in Scarness when she was robbed about 10am.

She is currently being treated in Hervey Bay Hospital.

Robbery of a woman in Scarness at the intersection of Freshwater and Frank Sts. Paramedics and police tend to the injured woman after the incident.
Robbery of a woman in Scarness at the intersection of Freshwater and Frank Sts. Paramedics and police tend to the injured woman after the incident. Alistair Brightman

The stolen bag contained her house keys, which House Call Doctor chaperone Tim Brown who witnessed the incident, said the lady was most concerned about.

"She had a sore hip and a sore leg, and had scrape marks where she fell," Mr Brown said.

"She was worried that her house keys were stolen."

Robbery of a woman in Scarness at the intersection of Freshwater and Frank Sts. Police talk with witness Tim Brown.
Robbery of a woman in Scarness at the intersection of Freshwater and Frank Sts. Police talk with witness Tim Brown. Alistair Brightman

While out on a job, Mr Brown saw a man holding the bag sprinting across the road and then jumping into a car.

As people were already helping the woman, he proceeded to follow the silver Holden Captiva.

"When the guy jumped into the car,  someone had

"They then drove around in a zig-zag, and dumped the bag on East St."

"There were at least three of them inside."

Mr Brown said the man who took the woman's bag had dark skin, was skinny in appearance, and in his 20s or 30s.

The silver Holden Captiva that the alleged robber jumped into.
The silver Holden Captiva that the alleged robber jumped into. Contributed

The Holden has number plate 059 XEL.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Police Link on 131 444.

Topics:  fcpolice fraser coast

