WATCH: Growing sinkhole forces road closure

Inge Hansen
by

PEERING over her front balcony, Georgia Slack thought a dark patch in the middle of the road was wet bitumen.

Little did she know, she'd spotted a growing sink hole.

"I told my Aunty and she said if I wanted to know what it was, I should go look," she said.

"So I went over and noticed I could see inside the actual hole."

Ms Slack's Aunty quickly notified Fraser Coast Regional Council and local police about 1.30pm Tuesday.

A section of Cypress St near Margaret St in Urangan was closed off shortly after for an investigation and repairs to begin. 

A council worker told the Chronicle the sinkhole measured 1.6m deep and 1.6m wide.

Fraser Coast Council CEO Ken Diehm said it was believed the sinkhole was due to a broken underground stormwater pipe.

"We will know more once the works crew has finished uncovering the underground pipes," he said.

"While traffic control has been put in place, we'd ask motorists to avoid the area if possible."

It is understood the section of road could be closed until Wednesday morning.

Initial reports have said within the first 45 minutes, the sinkhole had already grown in size.

Fraser Coast Chronicle
