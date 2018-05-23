Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Darren Everard
Darren Everard Alistair Brightman
Council News

BREAKING:New Fraser Coast Deputy Mayor voted in

Blake Antrobus
by
23rd May 2018 10:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Darren Everard has been voted in as the Fraser Coast's new deputy mayor at Wednesday's council meeting.

Councillors voted unanimously to elect Cr Everard to the new role.

Cr Everard unsuccessfully ran for mayor in the mayoral by-election earlier this month, receiving about 9,698 votes.

Councillor Stuart Taylor, who moved the motion, said it was appropriate for Cr Everard to take the role with his current experience.

"(The position) has a unique role in that it fulfils the role when the mayor is unavailable," Cr Taylor said.

Councillors also congratulated Rolf Light for taking the reins as acting mayor during Cr Seymour's absence.

Related Items

deputy mayor fccouncil mayor
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Dangerous driver back before M'boro court on new charges

    premium_icon Dangerous driver back before M'boro court on new charges

    News He was fined $2500 and lost his licence for six months as a result of the incident.

    • 23rd May 2018 3:30 PM
    COURT: Grandma sheds tears as licence gets disqualified

    COURT: Grandma sheds tears as licence gets disqualified

    News The grandmother shed tears as she was sentenced.

    • 23rd May 2018 4:00 PM
    Woman uses golf club to smash ex-partner's car window

    premium_icon Woman uses golf club to smash ex-partner's car window

    News Until this week she had no criminal history.

    • 23rd May 2018 3:30 PM
    Court date for woman allegedly found with drugs

    Court date for woman allegedly found with drugs

    Crime She is due to appear in court next month

    Local Partners