BREAKING:New Fraser Coast Deputy Mayor voted in

Darren Everard has been voted in as the Fraser Coast's new deputy mayor at Wednesday's council meeting.

Councillors voted unanimously to elect Cr Everard to the new role.

Cr Everard unsuccessfully ran for mayor in the mayoral by-election earlier this month, receiving about 9,698 votes.

Councillor Stuart Taylor, who moved the motion, said it was appropriate for Cr Everard to take the role with his current experience.

"(The position) has a unique role in that it fulfils the role when the mayor is unavailable," Cr Taylor said.

Councillors also congratulated Rolf Light for taking the reins as acting mayor during Cr Seymour's absence.