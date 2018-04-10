Menu
ON THE SCENE: Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash in Maryborough Tuesday morning.
Breaking

Failing to stop at M'boro intersection causes crash

Carlie Walker
by
10th Apr 2018 8:10 AM

TWO people have been taken to hospital after a crash in Maryborough Tuesday morning.

The two vehicle accident occurred just before 7.30am on the corner of Alice and Pallas streets.

One other person has also been advised to go to hospital but refused transport.

The accident occurred when a white Kia people mover ran a stop sign and hit a Toyota van.

The driver of the Kia has been issued with an infringement notice for failing to stop. 

Police allege the car was rented and the driver is on an international license.

 

Two car accident on corner of Alice and Pallas St
 Traffic is being directed around the scene causing minor delays.

Police, fire and ambulance crews all attended the scene. 

More to come.

