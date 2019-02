Two people have been injured in a dingo attack.

Two people have been injured in a dingo attack.

TWO people have been attacked by a dingo at Eurong.

According to the Queensland Ambulance Service, the people sustained arm and leg injuries in the attack.

A rescue helicopter was tasked to the scene about 6.20pm on Thursday.

Paramedics attended the scene to assess the patients, who were both in a stable condition.

More to come.