Breast-saving cancer treatment coming to Coast hospitals

AN INNOVATIVE breast cancer treatment is coming to Fraser Coast hospitals.

Dr Emilia Dauway, clinical director of surgery at Hervey Bay Hospital, patented her own cancer treatment procedure 20 years ago.

The procedure, which uses "seeds" instead of the traditional hook wire, allows for a more targeted approach during surgery, Dr Dauway said.

She said it also reduced travel time for regional patients.

The hook wire needs to be removed on the same day it is inserted into the breast tissue, Dr Dauway explained, which could require extensive travel in a short period of time.

"I've had patients travel up to five hours to come into hospital," she said.

In contrast, she said, the non-radioactive Magseed is the size of a grain of rice and can be

placed 30 days in advance of surgery.

"It uncouples the scheduling of radiology and surgery," Dr Dauway said.

"During surgery, the probe makes a beeping noise when it gets near the seed, allowing for a more targeted approach and helping to facilitate breast preservation."

This innovative approach was first introduced in Gladstone and will be rolled out in Hervey Bay and Maryborough hospitals next week.