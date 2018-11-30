Menu
LAUGHTER FOR LUNGS: Kathy Nolan with Southern Cross Support Services staff member Lyndell Webb. Cody Fox
Breathing easy for comedy fundraising

Jessica Lamb
30th Nov 2018 12:25 AM

KATHY Nolan relies on her sense of humour when broaching difficult conversations.

Conversations like death.

The Hervey Bay woman who suffers from the deadly combination of Muscular Dystrophy and Sarcoidosis means she has a terminal diagnosis.

As a result, the 46-year-old requires constant supplemental oxygen and while she has a large stationary oxygen concentrator at home, it is accessing the world beyond her front door which is expensive.

While the National Disability Insurance Scheme has provided a portable device, Kathy must still purchase up to 10 batteries which cost between $300 and $600 each and pay for her on-going medical treatment.

Southern Cross Support Services is holding a 'Breathe Easy Fundraising Comedy Night' at the Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre for Kathy featuring the talents of Anne Ferguson Howe, Bob Condon and Carolyn Mandersloot.

Tickets to the 18-plus adults-only event are $35 and can be purchased from SCSS's Pialba office which includes a complimentary champagne and a ticket into the lucky door prize.

The alcohol and soft drink as well as free light finger food will be available at the cash-only fundraiser.

The link to the Go Fund Me campaign is: www.gofundme.com/help-kathy-breathe-easy

