Breathing life into community events with first aiders

FRASER Coast Volunteer First Aid Services has been started up to provide the essential service for schools, community groups and events from Tin Can Bay to Childers at an affordable cost.

President David Coleman said the founding members created the volunteer-based organisation in the face of rising costs from other first aid providers.

"Many not-for-profit community events have to choose between paying for first aid, holding the event without first aid or simply using a less skilled and equipped member of their club or school,” Mr Coleman said.

"We want to look after the community properly for a minimal cost, so we ask for a donation that covers the cost we are likely to incur at the event.

"Nobody is paid, so every cent that is donated we use to buy equipment and carry out training for our volunteers.”

The group already has volunteers from a range of community backgrounds, including an interior designer, IT manager and a paramedic.

The organisation has received support from StorageFirst, Walk on Wheels, Hervey Bay Senior Citizen Centre, Fraser Coast Regional Council and the Gambling Community Benefit Fund.

Anyone interested in joining the volunteer first aid service, or groups wanting to book, can phone 0490 472 651 or visit fcvfas.com.au.

There will be an information stall at Stockland Shopping Centre on Sunday, August 11.