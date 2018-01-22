'Breathtaking': Tears flow as Gladstone women say 'I do'

PERFECT DAY: Mikayla and Emillie Glossop were the first Gladstone same-sex couple to wed after legislation was passed late last year.

IN A moment of disbelief before marrying the woman she loves, all Mikayla Glossop could do was cry.

She couldn't believe the day had finally come to say "I do" with Emillie, her partner of 13 years.

On January 20 the women became the first Gladstone same-sex couple to legally marry at an emotional ceremony at Hervey Bay.

Their wedding day came 11 days after same-sex couples were officially able to legalise their union in Australia after legislation was passed last month.

Nervous under the spotlight, as soon as Mikayla reached the altar she pleaded with Emillie to hold her hands and "please don't let go".

"I was crying before I started walking down the aisle, it was breathtaking really, neither of us could believe it was finally happening," Mikayla said.

"I was so nervous, I couldn't look at anyone.

"A work colleague told me afterwards there was not one dry eye.

"The photographer said she'd never seen so much emotion at a wedding."

Mikayla wore an ivory dress and Emillie was in a navy suit.

Instead of groomsmen Emillie had bridesmen.

Their daughters Ella, 5, and Thea, 3, were the flower girls.

"Our eldest was super-excited and afterwards she was telling everyone 'they got married you know, they got married'," Mikayla said.

Preferring rock 'n' roll dancing to a formal waltz, Mikayla said they asked the DJ to change their first dance song, Ed Sheeran's Perfect, 10 seconds in.

"We're not slow dancers," Mikayla laughed.

"(The DJ) said we had to wait to give everyone a chance to get up, it did get easier when everyone joined us."

Watching the couple declare their love were 84 of their closest friends and family.

Mikayla said their wedding guests were the people who had supported them most throughout the past 13 years, in particular the last half of 2017.

She said before the same-sex marriage survey, they were "naive" about the support she thought they had about being a same sex couple.

With Emillie working away with the army, Mikayla said the extra support from their friends in Gladstone was important for them both.

"They reassured us we weren't the horrible people who (same sex couples) were being made out to be," she said.

"We'd never had anything negative said about our family but then to hear and read all of those things that were said (by the no campaigners), it was a wake-up call."

Wedding photographer Nicole Roberts said Mikayla and Emillie were carefree and a "very loving" couple to work with. It was the owner of L'Amour Photography's first time photographing a same-sex wedding.

"Everyone should be given the right to marry, we shouldn't have had to vote on a poll to prove that," Ms Roberts said.