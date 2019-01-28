Cheerleader balcony death: Ex charged

Breeana Robinson who plunged to her death from a high-rise balcony in 2013. Picture: Jerad Williams

UPDATE: CRUISE ship crooner Dan Shearin has been formally charged with the murder of his cheerleader girlfriend Breeana Robinson.

Shearin, 45, spent most of Friday in the Southport Watchhouse after his dramatic arrest early this morning.

He was charged this afternoon and is expected to face Southport Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Police will allege that Sherin threw his girlfriend to her death from their Gold Coast highrise balcony.

In a stunning breakthrough to the 2013 death of former Titans cheerleader Breeana Robinson, detectives swooped on the Nerang home of 45-year-old Shearin at dawn, dragging him shirtless in to a waiting squad car.

Shearin, who last year legally changed his name to Jayden Daniel Moorea, was driven to Southport Watchhouse where he was charged with murder.

Breeana's death was due to be the subject of a 2017 inquest, but The Courier-Mail revealed the coroner postponed the inquiry and sensationally ordered police to reopen the investigation to examine crucial evidence.

Breeana, who was legally blind, was 21 when she started dating Shearin in 2012.

They started living together in December but just 38 days after moving in to the H20 apartment tower, Breeana was dead.

A coronial inquest was scheduled for November 2017, but was postponed as the coroner ordered detectives to reexamine parts of the case.

Police ramped up their investigation through Operation Quebec Helium, with The Courier-Mail revealing in August last year that detectives had spoken to dozens of Shearin's former romantic interests.

Residents from the H20 apartment tower who appeared on a television special for Channel 7's Sunday Night also gave statements to police as detectives closed in on their target.

Shearin is also expected to face charges of fraud and damaging evidence with intent.

He is scheduled to appear at the Southport Magistrates Court on Saturday.

Breeana's aunt Janine Mackney today told The Courier-Mail she never gave up hope of finding justice for the young cheerleader's death.

Ms Mackney was overcome with emotion speaking to The Courier-Mail on Friday, just hours after Shearin was arrested over her death.

Ms Mackney spent years campaigning for police to reopen the investigation and never believed her niece committed suicide.

"It's bittersweet," she said.

"It's overwhelming and a bit hard to believe after all these years."

EARLIER: THERE has been a stunning development in the case of Gold Coast cheerleader Breeana Robinson, who died after plunging from a high-rise balcony almost six years ago.

At the time, no one was charged over her death, but The Courier-Mail later revealed a planned inquest has been postponed as the coroner sensationally ordered police to reopen the investigation.

A 45-year-old man was arrested on the Gold Coast on Friday morning and is expected to be charged today.

Detective Inspector Brendan Smith of the Gold Coast District Criminal Investigation Branch said that today's arrests were the culmination of years of hard work by detectives.

Breeana Robinson who plunged to her death from a high-rise balcony in 2013. Picture: Jerad Williams

"The investigative team has left no stone unturned in identifying the circumstances of Breeana's death demonstrating the passage of time is no escape for offenders," he said.

"Whilst investigations are ongoing, it is hoped Breeana's family get some small comfort in seeing someone been brought to account for her death."

BREEANA ROBINSON: A TIMELINE OF TRAGEDY

JANUARY 2013:

Breeana falls to her death from the high rise balcony of her boyfriend

Dan Shearin. No one is charged over the incident.

NOVEMBER 2017:

The Courier-Mail reveals an inquest scheduled in to her death is postponed as the coroner sensationally asks police to reopen the investigation.

MARCH 2018:

Shearin appears on Channel 7's Sunday Night television program, detailing his version of events from that fateful night. Other witnesses give different accounts.

AUGUST 2018:

The Courier-Mail reveals detectives have spoken to dozens of Shearin's former romantic interests as the investigation deepens.

JANUARY 2019:

A 45-year-old man is arrested on the Gold Coast.