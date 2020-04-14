Menu
Bird problem - Ken Hall usually sells his finches to pet stores however COVID-19 may force him to release them in to the wild where they'll most likely be taken by birds of prey.. Photo: Cody Fox
News

'They'll be killed': Bay breeder plagued by bird glut

Glen Porteous
14th Apr 2020 4:30 PM
WELL-KNOWN finch breeder Ken Hall has a full cage of birds and he doesn't know what to do with them.

With essential travel restrictions in place due to coronavirus health concerns, Mr Hall can no longer sell or give the colourful Gouldian finches away.

"I can't just let them go because they have lived in cages all their lives and can't fly very far. Predatory birds like crows or minah birds will try to catch and kill them," Mr Hall said.

"These rules the governments is bringing in cover us humans but not enough thought has been put in for pets and the owners and other animals."

Mr Hall has been breeding finches for more than 20 years and has about 30 in his aviary.

"I have never had a problem selling or giving them away or taking them to the pet shop. I'm sure there must be other animal breeders who are put out as well " he said.

