Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Health

Brett Sutton tested for COVID-19

by Melissa Iaria
8th Feb 2021 12:29 PM

 

Victoria's chief health officer has come down with a runny nose, sore throat and has just has a COVID-19 test.

Professor Brett Sutton, whose job is to protect the state's public health, said he found himself feeling worse for wear on Monday.

"Not feeling well today - runny nose, sore throat and headache," he tweeted on Monday.

"Tested for #COVIDー19 and at home until I get my result. Just like 4.5 million Victorians have done. Great job by @VicGovDHtest site in Wantirna South. Thanks team."

 

Originally published as Brett Sutton tested for COVID-19

More Stories

brett sutton coronavirus covid-19 health victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Improved fertilisers for sugarcane farmers

        Premium Content Improved fertilisers for sugarcane farmers

        Business 17 on-farm North Qld sites continue assisting in a trial with Sugar Research Australia (SRA), hoping to add enhanced efficiency fertilisers (EEFs) into sugarcane...

        FULL LIST: Hervey Bay Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Hervey Bay Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Monday.

        Queensland schools go under the microscope

        Premium Content Queensland schools go under the microscope

        Education More than 350 Qld schools set to be reviewed by education department