Bribie Island guaranteed a new public hospital

Bribie Island will get its own public hospital no matter who wins the October election, with the LNP now committing $45 million in the race for the marginal seat of Pumicestone.

LNP Leader Deb Frecklington will today commit to build the emergency and primary healthcare facility so that locals no longer have to drive to Caboolture Hospital for care as she pledges to completely clear the region's surgery wait list.

It follows an announcement that a re-elected Labor Palaszczuk Government would establish new satellite community hospitals in 7 regions, including Bribie Island, the Redlands, the Gold Coast and Ipswich.

Queensland opposition LNP leader Deb Frecklington and LNP candidate for Pumicestone Fiona Gaske (NCA NewsWire / Sarah Marshall)

Ms Frecklington said she would take "immediate action" to build the Bribie Island hospital, and would consult with the community on the chosen site.

"Delivering Bribie's first public hospital is on top of our plan to reduce the surgery wait list in Pumicestone to zero," she said.

"The LNP will invest $54.5 million into the Metro North HHS to deliver 9895 surgeries and clear Labor's surgery waiting list."

She said the major infrastructure project would create 135 jobs during construction.

The LNP holds the swinging seat of Pumicestone by a wafer-thin margin of 0.8 per cent, but its one-term MP Simone Wilson has decided not to recontest.

Labor's Ali King is attempting to wrest back the key seat Labor won in 2015 before its MP, Rick Williams, was disendorsed ahead of the 2017 poll due to a string of controversies.