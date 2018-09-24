Menu
CREATIVE TOUCH: Hervey Bay local and returned serviceman David Wallace at the Maryborough Brick event on Saturday.
GALLERY: Bricks good for the mind

Jessica Lamb
24th Sep 2018 8:31 AM
CREATING with Lego blocks has been a loved pastime for generations, but for returned serviceman, David Wallace, it has helped him build a more resilient mind.

The Iraq War veteran stood proudly in the Maryborough High School hall with his Lego models on display alongside dozens of others exhibitors as part of the region's inaugural Brick Event.

Mr Wallace, who completed four tours of Iraq and finished his time in the Australian Army as a Sergeant, told the Chronicle how Lego helped him mentally after he was medically discharged in 2015 due to a back injury.

"I've been collecting since 2011 and when I hurt my back I needed to do something during the day to keep my mind sharp," he said.

"So I started building Lego more and my kids help me with it."

 

This was Mr Wallace's second Brick Event, where like minded Lego enthusiasts display their creations, after his psychologist suggested it would be good to get out more.

Mr Wallace and his family relocated to Wondunna from the Victorian army base Puckapunyal and connected with fellow local Lego creators online.

His replica Star Wars battle base depicts everyday life instead of mid-battle like most models of the same category.

A reflection of life on an army base, similar to his experience in the Middle East.

Brick Event's Ken Wilson said the 30 Lego exhibitors included locals and others who travelled from as far as the Gold Coast.

"This is the first brick even held in Maryborough due to demand from local exhibitors to have one closer to home," he said.

"Brick Events started in 2013 by people who have had a lifelong interest in Lego.

"The best part is watching people when they walk in and they go 'wow' and when they walk out they have had a good time."

Mr Wilson estimated the event had about 2000 people pass through on the weekend.

"Building is something creative and relaxing and good to unwind from stressful jobs," he said.

"The things we create are based on our own interests or things, or we can get creative building," he said.

