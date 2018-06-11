Bridal and formal expo turns heads

Some of the wedding fashions from Pure Perfection and Ed Harry on the catwalk.

WHETHER you're a soon-to-be bride seeking inspiration for your big day or a student looking for the perfect formal dress, the Bridal and Formal Expo had you covered.

An organiser of the event, Tammy Sloan said instead of focusing solely on weddings, organisers decided to introduce formal events into the expo. "Up until now it's been only bridal," Ms Sloan said.

"There were a lot of senior students who came as well as Year 11s who wanted to get on top of the planning for their formal."

More than 300 people walked through the doors of the annual event, an increase from last year.

"We had lots of celebrants, photographers and more sharing their businesses," Ms Sloan said.

"It was a really great way for people to get ideas for what they want for their upcoming wedding or even just to have a look at what's out there."

As well as the wide variety of 48 stalls, Ms Sloan said the fashion show and dress exhibitors were the most popular attraction.

"We had some absolutely beautiful dresses showcased," she said.

"It wasn't just wedding dresses, we had formal dresses too for the younger ladies."

Anyone interested in jumping on board next year can contact PCYC on 41245211.