BRIDAL BARGAIN: $30 wedding dresses up for grabs

IMAGINE purchasing a wedding dress for just $30.

Hervey Bay bride to be, Sarah Oliver, certainly didn't think it was possible but a super sale from Pialba dress shop, Classy Celebrations, may just make it possible - That is, if she says yes to the dress.

"I'm getting married and (Tahlia Connell) is the maid of honour," Ms Oliver said.

"It's very price driven (because) it's all so cheap."

But what would bring great joy to Ms Oliver has brought quite the opposite to owner of Classy Celebrations, Diana Schoonderwoerd who was forced to shut the business down after designer Alfred Angelo, went bankrupt earlier this year.

Classy Celebrations was 90% stocked by the designer.

"Alfred Angelo going bankrupt has affected us greatly and we've lost a lot of money from it so we've had to shut down," Ms Schoonderwoerd said.

Bridal, formal, cocktail, children's wear and wedding accessories are all up for grabs.

All dresses are $30 while veils and accessories are still full price.

CROWDED: Shoppers flooded Classy Celebrations on Monday after learning all clothing prices dropped to $30 due to the business closing down. Inge Hansen

All it took was one post on Facebook on Sunday night to attract dozens of people to the store with more than 30 people waiting outside the store from 8.30am.

"We open at 9am but I opened early because there was so many people," she said.

"I was working by myself and I did not expect this at all."

If you want to get the best of the bunch you'll have to be quick as the sale, which started today, ends on Friday, September 29 and stock limited to what's on the shelves.

With such cheap price tags, customers expressed their concerns others weren't buying the dresses for the right reasons.

"I think there's a lot of people here buying them who are going to go and sell them whereas I want to find a wedding dress and that makes it hard for me because they've already left, they're all gone already," Ms Oliver said.