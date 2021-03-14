Bride’s revenge on mother-in-law

While regretfully wedding dress shopping with her mother-in-law, this bride was stunned that her future husband's mother picked out a white wedding gown for herself.

The mother-in-law claimed it was the perfect mother-of-the-groom dress and said it was "her special day too".

Sharing on Reddit, the bride said her husband-to-be's possessive mother had made strange demands including wanting to spend Valentine's Day with her son had demanded he spent vacations with her.

The bride and the shopkeeper tried to "convince her it was not appropriate" for a mother-of-the-groom outfit, and her husband also talked to his mother about it, but she simply refused to back down.

So the bride came up with a clever plan without telling her mother-in-law, which gave her the ultimate surprise on the day.

The bride decided in secret to wear pink and have her own mother and bridesmaids also wear white so her mother-in-law wouldn't stand out in the white gown.

She explained to Reddit readers she had a troubled relationship with her partner's mother who relied heavily on her son.

"My husband is the only child of a divorced mum who has heavily relied on him for emotional support, yard work, chores, anything you would rely on a husband for," she said.

"According to my husband, she's hated every girlfriend he ever had and I am no exception. I am stealing her baby!"

She said she had "always been polite to her" and "ignored her passive aggressive jibes".

"This woman has bought the same car in the same colour as me one month after I got mine, insisted we spend Valentine's Day with her, asked my husband why he doesn't take her on vacations, you name it," she explained.

The bride said she had always had a troubled relationship with her husband’s controlling mother. Picture: iStock

The bride confessed it was a "mistake" allowing her future mother-in-law to come bridal gown shopping with her.

"There, she found a white wedding dress and insisted it was a perfect 'Mother of the Groom' dress," she said.

"I was horrified, the sales lady was horrified. We tried to convince her it was not appropriate and asked her to respect my wishes."

She explained that her mother-in-law's response was: 'You are being a bridezilla and forgetting it's my special day too.'

"I went home and told my fiancé (now husband) and he tried to reason with her and she would not have it," she said.

Instead of wearing white, she wore pink and her bridesmaids and the mothers wore white. Picture: iStock

"So I decided we were changing things up. I picked a blush pink wedding gown without telling her, had my bridesmaids pick white dresses and had my mum pick a white dress.

"We didn't tell her any of this. She showed up the day of the wedding and had a shocked Pikachu face and was beet red.

"Honestly, the wedding was beautiful - it looked really stunning to have a white bridal party with white and pink florals and me in a pink dress. She had a scowl on her face the whole time."

The mother-of-the-groom didn't let it go after the wedding, though.

"The day after the wedding she called my husband and lectured him about how mean we were to her and we didn't let her feel special and we took away her shine," the bride explained.

The bride had white and pink florals and wore a pink dress. Picture: iStock

Reddit users streamed in comments of applause for the bride's actions.

"She beat the monster-in-law at her own game in a super classy way, so awesome!" one user wrote.

"Speaking as someone with a similar mother-in-law, this is BY FAR the best approaches the drama/attention she expected got immediately taken away from her," another commented.

"Bride got everything she wanted, mother-in-law was still part of the theme of rest of wedding party, it's brilliant and perfect," another said.

Originally published as Bride's revenge on mother-in-law