Jilted bride’s revenge caught on CCTV

Helen Hoaken became enraged when she found out her best friend had cheated with her partner. Picture: Facebook

A bride-to-be has been jailed after smashing her maid-of-honour's skull when she found out she had slept with her fiance.

Helen Hoaken, 37, grabbed best friend Carol Clarkson by the hair and flung her to the ground so violently her head crashed into the pavement, The Sun reported.

The violent incident was caught on CCTV and showed Ms Hoaken attacking Ms Clarklson in a way a judge described as "quite shocking".

Ms Clarkson suffered a fractured skull and bleeding on the brain. She needed an emergency operation to save her life and spent five days in hospital.

Hoaken had been due to marry her boyfriend when she discovered he had been unfaithful with 32-year-old Ms Clarkson.

Hoaken saw Ms Clarkson in the street in Exeter (southwest England) and attacked her as she returned to the block of flats where both were living at the time.

The enraged bride-to-be was arrested on March 29 and has been in custody for most of the time since. Her wedding has been postponed indefinitely, and she will now have to wait until after her release.

Hoaken, of Exeter, admitted causing grievous bodily harm and was jailed for 10 months at Exeter Crown Court.

Judge Timothy Rose told Hoaken: "Miss Clarkson was going to be the maid of honour at your proposed wedding. It became apparent to you there had been some form of sexual infidelity between her and your husband-to-be."

"You were no doubt particularly hurt and angry with her. I understand your position. You saw her and approached her from behind without any warning at all.

"You took hold of her hair with quite some violence and hurled her to the floor in a quite shocking way. CCTV footage showed the shocking nature of what you did. She could have suffered far more serious consequences."

Prosecutor Simon Burns said Ms Clarkson suffered a fracture to the front left portion of her skull in the attack in Smythen Street, Exeter, which left her unconscious on the road.

Both she and Hoaken had been drinking, and Hoaken later admitted being eight out of 10 on a scale of drunkenness when she carried out the attack just before 7pm.

Hoaken's defence lawyer Joss Ticehurst said it was a chance encounter between the two women that led to a spontaneous loss of control.

"Miss Clarkson was a very close friend and was going to be maid of honour at her wedding. She was in drink and desperately upset at the behaviour of her friend," he said.

"She did not intend to cause any injury of the sort that she did. She is deeply shocked and remorseful."

