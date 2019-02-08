Bridge builds friendships and wards off dementia

MARYBOROUGH BRIDGE PLAYERS: Fay Peterson, Janette Raguse, Ann Morris and Robyn Cooper dress up for their annual Australia Day themed bridge party.

BRIDGE is a card game which many have enjoyed over the years.

Avid player Ann Morris said many had read about people playing bridge.

"It is a social game which both challenges the mind and affords an opportunity to meet others and enjoy their company," she said.

"And so it is with the Maryborough Bridge Club."

The club was founded by far sighted Maryborough ladies who saw the chance to buy a building and use it as club rooms.

The Golden Jubilee of the club is fast approaching and two of the original members, Lesley Rex and Mary Dunn still play regularly.

The club offers play four times a week and lessons for both beginners and more experienced players.

Sessions run for about four hours with an afternoon tea break half way through.

"As with many things, technology has become an integral part of the club with all scoring being done electronically and dealing of hands being done by machine," Ms Morris said.

"Gone are the days of shuffling and slipping in an ace to your own hand."

Last year it was decided to form a social lunch group where players not only met for cards but enjoyed a meal over a few wines and shared a laugh.

"This provides our older members an opportunity to socialise, which may not be available otherwise.

"We also celebrate special occasions like Australia Day with a fun format."

Bridge offers an opportunity to keep the mind alert and can help ward off dementia.

If you think this game might be for you, the club is offering beginners lessons starting at the end of February.

Ten lessons and a book cost just $50 and if you join the club and start club play, your lesson costs are refunded.

Phone Ann Morris on 0412490 131 or leave a message at the club on 41214309 for more information.