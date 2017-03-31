Bridge under water on Fraser Coast

OVERFLOW: Photo taken on Friday morning of the Mary River over a bridge in Tiaro.

THE Mary river has submerged a bridge at Tiaro, and the water levels are expected to rise further.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the Mary River at Tiaro is currently at 7.25 metres and rising.

The river at Tiaro is expected to exceed the moderate flood level of 8m overnight Friday into Saturday.

The bridge on Mungar Rd is currently closed in both directions.

WATER LOW: Photo of the same bridge at Tiaro less than two weeks ago. Matthew McInerney

Local Disaster Management Group acting chairman Stuart Taylor said crews would keep an eye on river levels "over the next few hours", but there were no indicated increases that were of major concern.

Drivers are reminded to never drive through flood waters.