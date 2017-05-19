Bridge with worker entombed to undergo renovation

A WIDE BAY bridge famous for the urban legend of a worker being entombed in its foundations is set to undergo renovations.

Rehabilitation works are set to be carried out on the 130 year old bridge at Miva later this year to ensure it is capable of handling future traffic demands.

There were at least three tragedies during the building of the bridge, which officially opened on June 1, 1886.

The most well-known was the disappearance of a worker who was presumed to have died while wheeling a barrow of cement to tip into one of the four big steel cylinders.

It is believed the man wheeled his barrow over the edge and he and his barrow fell into the wet cement.

No one actually saw it happened, but neither the man nor his barrow were ever seen again and it is believed several other barrow loads were quickly tipped on top of him.

It is presumed his remains are still entombed in one of the cylinders on the bridge.

Will Nahrung, who lives near the bridge at Miva said while no one actually saw the man fall, he felt it was likely that he had fallen into the wet cement.

"The man and his wheel barrow disappeared and it was assumed he was in there," he said.

The incident has event turned into a bit of a ghost story.

"People have heard strange noises

The Dickabram Bridge around the time that it was first opened.

while fishing there at night," Mr Nahrung said.

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders extensive work was required to replace some of the aged timber girders, decking, piles and other structural elements of the bridge.

"The bridge's steel elements also need to be re-painted with a coating applied to protect the structure from further corrosion."

The bridge will be closed to vehicles from June 12 until late November, with another long-term closure to be scheduled in 2018.

"Project officers have spent the last few months seeking community feedback to identify measures that could be put in place to minimise impact," Mr Saunders said.

Mr Saunders said many people had expressed interest in pedestrian access during the closure and that would be possible for the majority of the time.

"Motorists will need to use an alternative route during bridge closures and allow extra travel time for their journey."