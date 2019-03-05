Menu
JUST LIKE FAMILY: Midwife Josie Greaves and BUMPs participant Kehyra Smith with her baby Jayda.
News

Bridging gap in health for our people

Eden Boyd
by
5th Mar 2019 12:00 PM
CLOSING the gap in health inequalities for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people has become one step smaller.

The Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service is committed to playing a role in Queensland's reconciliation journey and has implemented a number of programs to improve the health results.

One of these initiatives is the BUMPS pregnancy program, in which each participating woman is allocated a midwife who is a pillar of support throughout their pregnancy, following their whole journey.

BUMPS participant Kehyra Smith has had two of her babies through the program and said it was extremely valuable, with her midwife becoming like her family.

"Compared to my first daughter that wasn't in the BUMPS program, it was just sensational to have that extra support," she said.

Ms Smith said she was comfortable ending her child-bearing years on a high note because she "had the most perfect experience with her last ones".

"Because of midwife Josie I had the most unreal birth experience with my last daughter, she executed my birth plan seamlessly at the drop of a hat, helping me to have one of the most beautiful experiences of my life," she said.

The team of midwives in the program work closely with the SCHHS Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Hospital Liaison Service to ensure the women are linked into any relevant cultural and other community services.

BUMPS has approximately eight mothers in the program per month.

