Brigadier says community spirit triumphs over Covid challenge

COVID restrictions meant it was a “bit of an effort administravely” to hold Remembrance Day commemorations in Maryborough yesterday but it was worth it for Paul Coleman.

Mr Coleman, Maryborough RSL sub-branch president, said “we persevered and we got there” with more than 200 attending the service at the Cenotaph to hear The Last Post played at 11am.

REMEMBRANCE DAY 2020: The Maryborough Cenotaph on Remembrance Day 2020. Photo: Stuart Fast

“I think the roll up was excellent.”

Mr Coleman said that as veterans grew older it was more important that ever to remember the meaning and legacy of Remembrance Day.

“Young people need to remember how the nation got the where it is … you must have an appreciation of the nation’s history,” he said.

“I’d like to thank everybody for coming out today and helping out with our commemoration.”

Army Brigadier Bill Date returned to his home town of Maryborough for the Armistice Day service.

REMEMBRANCE DAY 2020: Australian Army Brigadier Bill Date at the Maryborough Cenotaph during Remembrance Day commemorations. Photo: Stuart Fast

“I think the turn out today was larger because people weren’t able to attend Anzac Day services as they normally would and we’ve seen the community respond with a great roll up today,” he said.

“The Anzac legend was born through those in World War One, and we that are currently serving and veterans aspire to the lofty goals set by those men set for us in 1914 to 1918,” Brigadier Date said.

“I think the community spirit and participation by the kids is a testament to the fact Anzac and Armistice Day are very important days on our national calendar.”

“It’s important to remember the sacrifices of those who have gone before us to give us the freedoms we enjoy today.”