Bright future ahead for the Fraser Coast

WELCOME to 2018. I hope you all enjoyed a safe and happy festive season and are now looking forward to exciting times ahead.

Last year, Fraser Coast Council focused on building solid foundations for the region to prosper well into the future.

At its last meeting alone, projects worth $480 million were approved.

Success stories include Hervey Bay's new adventure park and waterslide that have attracted thousands of families since opening in December.

Almost $500 million in residential developments were approved for Urraween, Dundowran and Urangan.

In Maryborough, millions of dollars went into flood mitigation and CBD revitalisation projects.

The refurbishment of the Mary Poppins building started and improvements were made to the Brolga Theatre's outdoor terrace.

Forward-looking plans were also put in motion to achieve a zero general rate increase in 2018.

As we gear up in 2018, the region's future is looking brighter than ever.

Last week, the Fraser Coast Chronicle listed 18 developments, projects and events that are set to be game-changers.

They include a solar farm, youth precinct, emergency services hub, dive site, comedy tour, music festivals, hospital extensions, new RV community, military memorial, school halls, entrepreneur hub, and more work with train repairs.

I'm delighted that private enterprises is showing increased confidence in Maryborough.

Alowishus café and PRD Nationwide real estate office have opened their doors in the old CBA bank building in Adelaide St.

Behind the scenes, council is joining other regional leaders to fight for hundreds of jobs relating to Indian mining giant Adani's Central Queensland coal mine.

From rail construction to port and coal infrastructure, the business and employment opportunities could be enormous for Fraser Coast.

Last month I wrote to Adani management requesting one of their regional employment fairs to be held in this region to maximise job opportunities for our people.