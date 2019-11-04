Bright future for young speedway stars

SPEEDWAY: With the threat of rain yet again looming over a Maryborough Speedway event, the club made it through the night for the first time in three meetings.

Club president, Paul Swindells was thankful the weather held off for the evening.

"It was looking as if it may yet again rain but it held off which was great for our drivers and the spectators," he said.

Swindells believed the crowd got to watch some great racing on a good track with no major incidents.

The field of 112 provided some tight tussles throughout the night with Swindells nominating the junior sedans, top stars final as the standout.

"There was some great racing between Mason Cameron and Jayden Hancock in the junior sedans, top stars with the lead swapping a couple of times.

They are a couple of great young racers." he said.

They finished ahead of Hayden Brims in third position.

Junior sedans, new stars had Gympie's Braydon Steffens beating home Cooper Reid and Chloe Bayfield.

Swindells praised Bayfieild on her drive on the evening.

"Chloe has come a long way and is turning into a great driver," he said.

He also paid tribute to the lightning sprint cars who returned to the Maryborough track after a few years' absence.

"It was great to see the lightning sprints back at Maryborough and the public seemed to enjoy it," Swindells said.

Tyler Stalow won the Patrick Memorial trophy in the class ahead of Darren Baldwin and Keith Blatch.

In the production sedans Aaron Sander produced an outstanding drive to beat home Adrian Stott and Maryborough's Scott Duthie.

Queensland and Australian titleholder Matty Pascoe proved too strong for the competition in the super sedans, finishing ahead of Wayne Randall and Michael Nicola.

Nostalgia sedans also ran on the night and Anthony Harrison finished in top spot ahead of Eric and Barrie Tasker.

The next speedway meeting will be held on November 29 with the running of the dirt modified 'King of the Ring' as the feature event.