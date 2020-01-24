Menu
bright future Local hockey players take on the best in the country

Glen Porteous
24th Jan 2020 4:00 PM
INDOOR HOCKEY: There was some fire, flare and Maryborough indoor hockey hot shots at the 2020 under-13 boys’ and girls’ national titles this week.

Eight players from the Heritage City took the pitch at Illawarra Hockey Stadium, donning the Maroon jersey and playing with pride.

There were no finals playoffs but a round-robin style of competition in which Evie Tevant and Ava McDonnell played for Queensland Fire and finished top of the table.

The final match was a tight encounter between Fire and New South Wales Stars in which the Queenslanders got up 2-1 over their traditional southern rivals.

In a match that drew parallels with a State of Origin clash, Qld Fire were determined not to let the NSW Stars snatch victory.

Their determination was evident when Evie was given a green card when she stopped a potential goalscoring raid early in the game.

“It was a tight game with the play going back and forth. We were up 2-0 with a couple of minutes to go in the game and they scored, but we kept our composure and closed it out to win,” Evie said.

The Queensland Flares had Daniella Lourigan and Kirralee McCulloch star to finish a strong fourth overall for the championship.

The U13 Qld Boys Shots team featured Tyler Kenny, Jacob Wilson, Jack Staples and Tyson Helmstedt and finished fifth overall.

The boys saved their best until last to win the final game 3-2 against ACT.

Shots team manager Michelle Kroning from Maryborough said they did well and enjoyed the challenge.

“Its great to see so many Maryborough players get selected for Queensland.”

Fraser Coast Chronicle

