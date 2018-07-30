Bright future switched on at the home of Power, cricket

The official opening of Bay Power's lights upgrade at Keith Dunne Oval, Urangan.

Matthew McInerney

IT IS the near-half-a-million dollar project that will light the way to a brighter future for two Fraser Coast sports.

Aussie rules and cricket will be the primary beneficiaries from the $444,712 project, which installed four floodlight poles and 400 lux lights at Urangan's Keith Dunne Oval.

A host of dignitaries were on hand for the formal unveiling on Saturday evening.

Bay Power president Lindsay Hill was joined by AFL Queensland chief Dean Warren, Cricket Queensland's Wide Bay regional cricket officer Daniel Drew, Hinkler MP Keith Pitt and Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour.

All five addressed the healthy crowd, which eagerly anticipated the AFL Wide Bay clash between Bay Power and Gympie Cats, with one common message: the project will allow for a greater focus on major sports events, and more flexibility for local sports.

Hill's focus was on the use of the Walkers Rd facility, and how it can help footballers.

"It means we can train on our own field rather than the past, where we've had to use the fields over the road, but it enables us to play night games which is important to the competition, and opens up avenues for other community groups to use the facility,” Mr Hill said. "It's a huge facility and not being used as much as it could be.

The Federal Government invested $150,000 in the project, with the Queensland Government investing $100,000 and Fraser Coast Regional Council a further $84,712. AFLQ contributed $35,000 from its Facility Development Reserve Fund.

"It gives this region the flexibility to play more night fixtures. While the Bombers have reasonable lights, for us, growing our capacity is very important,” Mr Warren said.

"When you have lights, it gives you more flexibility. You can play night games to take pressure off the grounds.”

"Thanks to the installation of these powerful, modern floodlights, Keith Dunne Oval will now be able to host night matches and grand finals for both Aussie Rules and cricket,” Mr Pitt said.

Cr Seymour said it was a good example of sports and the three tiers of government working together.

"We recognise the community needs proper facilities to be active and healthy,” Cr Seymour said.