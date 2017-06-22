Bright idea brings plenty of interest in Maryborough

FRASER Coast Councillor Paul Truscott is thrilled to see "Maryborough's name written across the world”.

A story about Maryborough's first Mary Poppins themed pedestrian lights has been posted on the Mary Poppins facebook page, which has more than 1.5 million followers worldwide.

The post has caused much excitement and plenty of positive comments, with many Poppins lovers keen to visit or return to the Heritage city just to cross the street.

The project to install five sets of pedestrian lights around the Maryborough CBD is at a total cost of $30,000, however Cr Truscott said the real figure would be less because the materials that were removed to make way for the Poppins lights were still functional and would be used elsewhere. Half of the $30,000 funding had also come from his discretionary fund.

"For the low cost of the lights, to receive this kind of attention and publicity is fantastic,” Cr Truscott said.

"It's perfect timing too, with the Mary Poppins Festival coming up.

"For people from outside the region to be talking about the region and excited about what we're doing here, it really is wonderful. It is great to see so many people talking positively.”

Cr Truscott said he had already seen plenty of people taking photographs of themselves with the lights since the first set went up at the corner of Kent and Richmond Sts last week.

"HOnestly, if we took an advertising budget of $30,000 I don't imagine we could have captured this amount of attention. I think it works perfectly and I'm really pleased with the outcome.”