POPPINS MAGIC: Bright idea for CBD lights still shines

Mary Poppins themed lights at Kent and Richmond Sts in Maryborough.

Mary Poppins themed lights at Kent and Richmond Sts in Maryborough.

THIS week marks three years since the magical Mary Poppins traffic lights were installed in Maryborough's central business district.

The street lights were the brain child of Fraser Coast Councillor Paul Truscott and cost about $30,000 to install.

The project attracted attention from across Australia and the world.

It was even shared by Disney through the official Mary Poppins Facebook page.

"It's wonderful to see these lights, now a permanent feature throughout the story trail of the Maryborough CBD, still bringing smiles and happy faces to people of all ages when crossing the street," Cr Truscott said.

Tourists are regularly spotted getting photos with the red and green pedestrian lights with the silhouette of the world's most popular nanny.

Maryborough is believed to be the first town in Queensland with different-themed pedestrian crossing lights and the only place in the world with Mary Poppins-themed lights.

The lights honour the city's special connection to the author of the Mary Poppins books, PL Travers.

Ms Travers was born in the bank building now known as The Story Bank on the corner of Kent and Adelaide streets in 1899.