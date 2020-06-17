Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mary Poppins themed lights at Kent and Richmond Sts in Maryborough.
Mary Poppins themed lights at Kent and Richmond Sts in Maryborough.
News

POPPINS MAGIC: Bright idea for CBD lights still shines

Carlie Walker
17th Jun 2020 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THIS week marks three years since the magical Mary Poppins traffic lights were installed in Maryborough's central business district.

The street lights were the brain child of Fraser Coast Councillor Paul Truscott and cost about $30,000 to install.

The project attracted attention from across Australia and the world.

It was even shared by Disney through the official Mary Poppins Facebook page.

"It's wonderful to see these lights, now a permanent feature throughout the story trail of the Maryborough CBD, still bringing smiles and happy faces to people of all ages when crossing the street," Cr Truscott said.

Tourists are regularly spotted getting photos with the red and green pedestrian lights with the silhouette of the world's most popular nanny.

Maryborough is believed to be the first town in Queensland with different-themed pedestrian crossing lights and the only place in the world with Mary Poppins-themed lights.

The lights honour the city's special connection to the author of the Mary Poppins books, PL Travers.

Ms Travers was born in the bank building now known as The Story Bank on the corner of Kent and Adelaide streets in 1899.

More Stories

fccouncil maryborough mary poppins traffic lights
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pineapples a sign of prestige

        premium_icon Pineapples a sign of prestige

        News I don’t much like pineapple as a food and I wonder why there are pineapples on shirts, art, jewellery and ornaments.

        Alleged home intruder back behind bars

        premium_icon Alleged home intruder back behind bars

        News A man who was arrested over a violent home invasion had his bail revoked after...

        Professor named on Queen’s Birthday Honours List

        premium_icon Professor named on Queen’s Birthday Honours List

        News M'boro residents may know a new Member of the Order of Australia.