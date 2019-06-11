Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been charged following an investigation into the death of a man at Bracken Ridge on June 1.
A man has been charged following an investigation into the death of a man at Bracken Ridge on June 1.
Crime

Man charged with misconduct with corpse

by Michelle Smith
11th Jun 2019 1:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BRIGHTON man has been charged with misconduct with a corpse following an investigation into the death of a man at Bracken Ridge earlier this month.

The body of a 27-year-old Deagon man was located on the roadway along Barfoot St around 5.45am on June 1.

Police established a crime scene and evidence was collected by forensic officers.

Following a post-mortem examination and toxicology results the death of the man is now considered to be not suspicious.

As a result of their investigations detectives charged a 42-year-old man with misconduct with a corpse, possessing dangerous drugs and possessing utensils or pipes that have been used.

He appeared in Sandgate Magistrates Court yesterday and is due to appear again on July 8.

More Stories

Show More
bracken ridge brighton man crime police

Top Stories

    WATCH NOW: Rockhampton Grammar v Kirwan SHS

    premium_icon WATCH NOW: Rockhampton Grammar v Kirwan SHS

    Sport Welcome to today’s live-streaming of the Aaron Payne Cup clash between Kirwan State High School and Rockhampton Grammar School. WATCH LIVE NOW >>

    • 11th Jun 2019 12:52 PM
    School footy live streaming returns this week

    School footy live streaming returns this week

    Rugby League How you can see the best schoolboy rugby league action live

    Man entrapped after car rollover

    Man entrapped after car rollover

    News It took emergency services about an hour to free a man.

    St Mary's Catholic College students win Telstra tech prize

    premium_icon St Mary's Catholic College students win Telstra tech prize

    News The idea was sparked after the girls were chased by a dog