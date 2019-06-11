Man charged with misconduct with corpse

A man has been charged following an investigation into the death of a man at Bracken Ridge on June 1.

A man has been charged following an investigation into the death of a man at Bracken Ridge on June 1.

A BRIGHTON man has been charged with misconduct with a corpse following an investigation into the death of a man at Bracken Ridge earlier this month.

The body of a 27-year-old Deagon man was located on the roadway along Barfoot St around 5.45am on June 1.

Police established a crime scene and evidence was collected by forensic officers.

Following a post-mortem examination and toxicology results the death of the man is now considered to be not suspicious.

As a result of their investigations detectives charged a 42-year-old man with misconduct with a corpse, possessing dangerous drugs and possessing utensils or pipes that have been used.

He appeared in Sandgate Magistrates Court yesterday and is due to appear again on July 8.