Bring back By The C: Music goers suggest acts they want to see

FRASER COAST music fans would like By The C to become an annual event, making suggestions for the bands they'd love to see grace the stage.

We did a shout-out on Facebook asking who you would like to see perform if the popular event becomes a yearly tradition at Seafront Oval.

More than 4000 people rocked out on Saturday night at Seafront Oval as John Farnham, Abbey Stone, The Black Sorrows, Ross Wilson and Jon Stevens performed on a massive stage complete with a world-class light show and big screens.

Judie Zerk would love to see the event return but suggested having it on a cooler month.



Christine Binns said it was a fantastic experience and she'd love to see it become a yearly event.

"I would love to see Jimmy Barns INXS, Ross Wilson again and Jon Stevens."

Robyne Seers would love to see Paul Kelly or Neil Finn perform in Hervey Bay.

"Why wait another year surely it could happen more often?"

"Maybe get a couple if acts from Bluesfest Byron Bay to include Hervey Bay in their side concerts around Easter."



Susie N Nick Nichols would like to see international acts grace the stage.

"Our Seafront Oval has a lot of potential and should be utilised for this kind of event."

Debbie Douglas named a bunch of acts she would like to see visit the region including Russell Morris, Cate Cebrano Jessica Mauboy, Darryl Braithwaite, James Reyne, Mark Seymour, Ian Moss and the return of John Farnham.



Bob Webley said Bruce Springsteen would be a treat.



Michael Norman suggested Metallica.



Krista Jade Murphy would love to see Coldplay at an event like this.



