Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Bring back Pizza Hut's all you can eat dine in to the Coast

If you've ever enjoyed Pizza Hut's all you can eat dine in experience, you're probably feeling hungry right about now.
If you've ever enjoyed Pizza Hut's all you can eat dine in experience, you're probably feeling hungry right about now.
Amy Formosa
by

IF you've ever enjoyed Pizza Hut's all you can eat dine in experience, you're probably feeling hungry right about now. 

There's no denying it - Australians of a certain age have a nostalgic connection to that red-roofed establishment.

It brings back memories of birthday parties, post Saturday sports lunches and creating strategies to tackle the ever popular all-you-can-eat The Works deal. 

But over the past couple of decades, Pizza Hut lost a foothold in the Australian market, largely due to the introduction of international competitors like Domino's.

But the strategists at Pizza Hut are hoping for a comeback. Part of their plan is to tap into that nostalgic fondness and bring back the eat-in experience, but with a contemporary spin.

There was an overwhelming YES from readers when we asked if they'd like to see Pizza Hut bring back the popular dine in experience on the Fraser Coast. 

Tamara Meek relives the Pizza Hut dine-in experience every time she goes to Orange NSW.

Mardi Liebelt is happy that Gympie still has one. 

Kelly Rose remembers going and dining in at Pizza Hut when she was a kid but in Penrith NSW.

"It was really good memories...chilling out with family."

"No doubt these days it would cost a fortune if it was like before being all you can eat."

Skye N Savannah Lee said she'd like to see it come back so her daughter could have a Pizza Hut party like she did when she was younger.

It brings back fond memories for Phyllis McDonald who used to love going to the Pizza Hut dine-in.

Kristie Dunn loved the soft serve with mini marshmellows and all you can eat pasta.

Related Items

Topics:  food opinion pizza hut restaurant your say

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Couple caught in public sex act at shopping centre entrance

Couple caught in public sex act at shopping centre entrance

SECURITY officers were forced to confront a man and a woman in the process of an indecent act during late night shopping.

Why asking your table to dim the lights is almost a thing

Everything you see here is connected, meaning you can ask the chair, pot plant, fridge and more to activate other devices in the house. For example: "Hey, Bixby. Turn the airconditioner to 14 degrees" could be said to the coffee table.

SAMSUNG works with companies to build technology into furniture.

New recruit uses natural approach for women's health

FOCUS ON WELL-BEING: Holistic Chiropractic's new team member Lauren Wade is trained in physiotherapy and acupuncture.

Holistic Chiropractic welcomes new recruit.

11 things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend (Feb 10-11)

BY THE C: John Farnham will headline the By the C concert on Saturday.

Check out your guide to the Fraser Coast from Feb 10-11

Local Partners