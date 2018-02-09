Bring back Pizza Hut's all you can eat dine in to the Coast

If you've ever enjoyed Pizza Hut's all you can eat dine in experience, you're probably feeling hungry right about now.

If you've ever enjoyed Pizza Hut's all you can eat dine in experience, you're probably feeling hungry right about now.

IF you've ever enjoyed Pizza Hut's all you can eat dine in experience, you're probably feeling hungry right about now.

There's no denying it - Australians of a certain age have a nostalgic connection to that red-roofed establishment.

It brings back memories of birthday parties, post Saturday sports lunches and creating strategies to tackle the ever popular all-you-can-eat The Works deal.

But over the past couple of decades, Pizza Hut lost a foothold in the Australian market, largely due to the introduction of international competitors like Domino's.

But the strategists at Pizza Hut are hoping for a comeback. Part of their plan is to tap into that nostalgic fondness and bring back the eat-in experience, but with a contemporary spin.

There was an overwhelming YES from readers when we asked if they'd like to see Pizza Hut bring back the popular dine in experience on the Fraser Coast.

Tamara Meek relives the Pizza Hut dine-in experience every time she goes to Orange NSW.

Mardi Liebelt is happy that Gympie still has one.

Kelly Rose remembers going and dining in at Pizza Hut when she was a kid but in Penrith NSW.

"It was really good memories...chilling out with family."

"No doubt these days it would cost a fortune if it was like before being all you can eat."

Skye N Savannah Lee said she'd like to see it come back so her daughter could have a Pizza Hut party like she did when she was younger.

It brings back fond memories for Phyllis McDonald who used to love going to the Pizza Hut dine-in.

Kristie Dunn loved the soft serve with mini marshmellows and all you can eat pasta.