Bring back the boom: Councillor’s cannon call

Launch of the Maryborough Mural Trail – firing of the time cannon.

COUNCILLOR Paul Truscott wants the famed Maryborough time cannon to be booming out again soon.

He will call at a meeting of the Fraser Coast Regional Council tomorrow (Wednesday) for a return of the much-loved cannon, sidelined at the start of the pandemic when the weekly Thursday markets were shut down.

The markets have reopened but the time cannon is yet to make a reappearance.

It was previously fired at 11am at the Bond Store on Thursdays and again at the town hall green at 1pm, with the colourfully costumed Town Crier and Mary Poppins characters orchestrating the ceremonies.

It is believed Workplace Health and Safety issues are being worked through after a meeting of council staff to discuss the return of the cannon, which fires loud blanks but is licensed as a weapon.

Cr Truscott said the time cannon was one of Maryborough’s most treasured historic relics, originally gifted to Maryborough in 1878 when it was used on a daily basis at 1:00pm at the time.

The cannon has been fired on a weekly basis at The Maryborough Heritage Markets since 1987.

“The cannon operations ceased at the start of this year, as a casualty of Covid-19,” he said

“I have been approached by locals and guests regularly asking when is the time cannon going to be fired again as it is a wonderful and exciting Maryborough tradition that we want to see restored as soon as possible.

“The markets have been returned for some time now, the firing of the cannon is a significant Maryborough icon that deserves to be restored.”