Bring cancelled International Rally of Qld to Wide Bay

NOW the first event is done and dusted, Wide Bay Motor Complex will set its sights on the attraction of bigger competition and development of its facilities.

As 31 drivers flew through the Boonooroo circuit for the Inaugural Rallysprint on Saturday, WBMC president Ben Collingwood cast one eye to the future.

His, and the WBMC's hard working committee's, long-term plan is to make Maryborough Queensland's motorsport hub.

The plan, while ambitious, is certainly reachable given by the smoothness of Saturday's competition, and they may be best-placed to take advantage of a surprising gap in the market.

The International Rally of Queensland, which was due to be held on May 26-28, was cancelled earlier this month.

While Asia-Pacific Rally Championship organisers have already locked in Canberra's Brindabella Motorsport Club for this year's Australian stage, Collingwood said the WBMC would gladly step up if offered the opportunity.

"After seeing what we've done and how fast it came together, if they need another venue let's bring them here," Collingwood said. "I haven't seen the full figure, but we'd make it bigger.

"If there's a need to hold another event to fill a gap in the calendar, let's do it here."

Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft supported the idea.

"If we can put on that show then let's go for it," he said.

Ian Menzies was the outright winner. Simon Knowles was second and Rob Dixon third.